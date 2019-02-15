Riller Sets CofC Single-Game Scoring Record In 99-95 Shootout With Hofstra

“A lot of points in that game. Hadn’t been in a game with that much scoring. Obviously, we don’t win in the 90s. I thought they (Hofstra) certainly had players make some tremendous shots. Give them credit. We had a game plan to take away layups and contest their threes, but they made them. I thought our guys played with good effort. They were some things offensively in the first half, we should have done better. In the first six minutes in the half in terms of our game plan. We didn’t want it to be as fast as it was. We wanted it to be a little slower so we could control the tempo. But, great effort and you have to give Hofstra credit for making some hard shots. Couple of talented players knocking in threes and we couldn’t overcome that.”