SEWE to bring thousands to Charleston with weekend of events

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The 37th annual Southeastern Wildlife Exposition kicks off Friday in downtown Charleston. The event brings thousands of tourists to the Holy City every year to celebrate the best in wildlife art and more.
The three-day event allows attendees to see, interact with, and learn about wildlife.
Some of the most popular activities and events include dock dogs, Jeff Corwin’s show, Wildlife Art, and sheep herding. Some of this year’s new events include search and rescue dog demos and a Yeti cooler painting live action auction.
Most events in Marion Square are free but many require some kind of payment as well. Check out LowcountryWeekend.com for a full list of special events including those involving the fan-favorite dock dogs.
A full list of general admission events can be found here.
