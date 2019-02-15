South Carolina family suing Kanye West for copyright infringement

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A family from Fairfield County is suing Kanye West for copyright infringement.
That suit was filed in a Charleston Federal Court. It’s over Kanye’s song “Ultralight Beam.”
The suit alleges the song uses sound from a video of a child praying over Andreia Samoria Green.
The plaintiffs said they made an agreement on the phone with Kanye’s representatives to use the audio in exchange for payment.
They say they still haven’t gotten that money.
“Ultralight Beam” is on the Life of Pablo album.
