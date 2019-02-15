Spotty showers possible for the upcoming weekend

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A series of weak disturbances may bring a few showers as we head into the upcoming weekend. Overall, most of the next couple of days will be dry. We do expect clouds to increase during the day on Friday. Despite the clouds, temperatures should be a little warmer this afternoon topping out in the low 70s. If you’re heading out this evening, take the umbrellas with you just in case, a few showers can’t be ruled out. A few spotty showers are possible both Saturday and Sunday although most of the weekend will be rainfree. We’ll be ahead of a cold front on Saturday and behind the front on Sunday. This means temperatures will be warmer Saturday in the low to mid 70s with mid to upper 60s on Sunday.