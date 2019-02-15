Summerville man arrested on 20 child porn charges

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - A Summerville man has been charged with 20 separate counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Mark Leonard Melcher, 67, of Summerville was arrested with the help of the Internet Crimes against Children Task Force and then Summerville police department.
Investigators received a cyber tip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Melcher, according to Attorney General Alan Wilson.
Investigators say he possessed multiple files of child porn and was arrested on Wednesday.
All counts against him are in the third degree, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count.
