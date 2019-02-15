Two people shot in drive-by shooting at North Charleston car wash

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Police said two people were shot in a drive-by shooting in North Charleston Thursday afternoon.
Authorities say it happened at the Water Works Carwash on 4610 Dorchester Rd.
When officers got on scene they found two male victims struck by gunfire.
“According to the victims, a black vehicle drove by and a black male put his hand out of the vehicle and opened fire,” NCPD officials said.
The vehicle then fled the area, according to a report.
The victims were transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.
Police are continuing the investigation.
