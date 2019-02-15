Video shows suspected drunk driver nearly striking Mt. Pleasant police officer who was assisting in accident

February 15, 2019 at 3:48 PM EST - Updated February 15 at 3:58 PM

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - Authorities say a video shows a Mount Pleasant police officer was nearly struck by a drunk driver as the officer was assisting in an accident.

Highway Patrol arrested Eric Schubert and charged him with DUI.

It happened on Tuesday at 12:13 a.m. when a police officer was assisting in an accident on I-26 westbound at mile marker 218.

According to SCHP officials, the impaired driver sideswiped the officer’s stopped patrol car.

Troopers say the suspect then hit a construction trailer and hit an unoccupied vehicle before coming to a stop.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

