WATCH LIVE: Trump to declare national emergency to gain more money for border wall

WASHINGTON (AP/WCSC) - President Donald Trump says he needs to use emergency powers to protect the nation from drug dealers and illegal immigrants.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted a photo of Trump signing the declaration Friday in the moments before his scattershot Rose Garden news conference.
Trump told stories, without providing evidence, of horrific abuse of women being smuggled across the U.S.-Mexico border. He also said the border wall would be needed to battle drug cartels as part of a “virtual invasion” from Mexico.
The president declared a national emergency and would find other funds for the wall after expressing unhappiness about a congressional border security deal.
Families of people killed by illegal immigrants were in attendance at the news conference.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, who was in Moncks Corner Friday morning to attend a celebration of Google’s 10th anniversary in the state, said he supported Trump’s decision.
“I think that’s what he has to do," McMaster said. "We have to have secure boarders and know who’s coming in. I support him in that.”
Trump did not say on Friday when he would make such a declaration, but the move will allow him to bypass Congress to spend more money to erect barriers on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Congress has given Trump about $1.4 billion for border barriers, well below the $5.7 billion Trump has insisted he needed to build a wall.
To get around Congress, Trump plans to use his executive authority to tap other sources of funding to get a total of $8 billion to build the wall. The White House says Trump plans to tap accounts in the Treasury and Defense departments, but not money earmarked for disaster relief.
Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says Trump will tap various other sources of money beyond the nearly $1.4 billion in a government funding bill that Congress passed. Trump is expected to sign the bill.
Besides the money from Congress, Mulvaney said Friday that Trump plans to spend $600 million in Treasury forfeiture funds and $2.5 billion in Defense Department counterdrug money. Trump is also tapping about $3.6 billion worth of funds set aside for military construction projects.
Mulvaney says Trump is not tapping disaster relief money designated to help Texas and Puerto Rico following recent devastating hurricanes.
