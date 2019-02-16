BCSD holds gunfire recognition demonstration for staff members

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -Berkeley County School District held a gunfire recognition demonstration for staff members at the district-wide staff development event.
The training was an attempt to educate district employees on the sounds of gunfire, according to a statement from BSCD. Those in attendance included teachers, administrators and others in Berkeley County School District.
Officials told guest that, in some cases, a gunshot can resemble the sound of a book dropped in a hall or a locker being slammed shut so it was important to be able to identify the sound of a gunshot.
During the sessions, law enforcement officers fired guns from three locations in the school as educators stood in a crowded classroom and listened. After two shots from each gun, there was a debrief during which critical information was shared.
Guns used in the training and demonstration were weapons statistics show to be more frequently used in active shooter situations.
The training was offered several times over the course of the development event.
