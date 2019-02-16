California Sen. Kamala Harris visits the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - 2020 may seem far off but presidential candidate hopefuls are already setting fire to the campaign trail.
California Sen. Kamala Harris, who announced her presidential run in January, is in the Lowcountry. She served as California’s attorney general for six years.
Harris is currently hosting a town hall in North Charleston is sharing her vision for the country and taking questions from the public.
“We don’t need another tragedy to remind us we need smarter gun laws,” she told the crowd Friday night and said she supports closing the Charleston Loophole.
Harris also said she wants stronger background checks and a ban on assault weapons.
“There is no need for assault weapons in a civil society,” she said.
Around 1000 people are at the event.
Earlier on Friday, Harris had lunch at Rodney Scott’s barbeque on King Street in Charleston.
