Coastal Carolina Falls to Hot Shooting Mountaineers

BOONE, N.C. – Coastal Carolina ran into a hot-shooting Appalachian State team in dropping an 88-79 road decision.
The Chants defense had trouble containing App State as the Mountaineers shot 54 percent for the game with five players recording double-digit points.
Ajay Sanders had a career-game for the Chants finishing with a game and career-high 22 points. He hit seven field goals, including four of his eight three-point field goals and hit all four of his free throws.
Zac Cuthbertson finished the game with 17 points and tied for game-high honors in rebounds with eight. Tyrell Gumbs-Frater came off the bench to score 13 points.
CCU (12-12/6-6 Sun Belt) only shot 38 percent for the game and hit five of its 22 three-point field goals for 23 percent. The Chants did a good job at the line hitting 22 of 24 for 92 percent.
Ronshad Shabazz led App State (9-16/4-8 Sun Belt) with 20 points while Justin Forrest had 18. Isaac Johnson scored 14, Adiran Delph 11 and Tyrell Johnson scored 11.
The Chants were out rebounded 40-35, but did force 15 turnovers which they were able to turn into 20 points. The Chants limited their turnovers to only 11 and had eight steals.
Despite a scoring drought of over eight minutes, the Chanticleers rebounded to take a 32-20 lead into the locker room at halftime.
CCU led 18-10 early, but the drought aloud the Mountaineers to come back and lead 26-20 with four minutes left. From there CCU held App State scoreless while scoring the final eight points for the halftime lead.
Josh Coleman led the comeback with six points over the final minute with the last two baskets coming on offensive rebounds. His final basket was just before the horn sounded.
Ajay Sanders led the Chanticleers with 12 first-half points with Coleman, Cuthbertson and Burton having six points each.
App State shot 50 percent from the field with Tyrell Johnson leading the way with seven points and Hunter Seacat finishing with six.
The Chants will be back home to face Georgia Southern and Georgia State in its next two games. Georgia Southern comes to Conway Thursday Feb. 21 for a 7 p.m. clash. The Chants will host Georgia State Saturday Feb. 23 at 2 p.m.