Cougars Blank Bulldogs, 9-0, in Season Opener

McLarty got the ball in his season debut and pitched into the sixth, scattering four hits and striking out eight in five and two-thirds to earn his eighth career win. Steven Cook (Westminster, Md.) struck out three in a four-out debut. Tradd James (Sumter, S.C.) fanned the side in the seventh to mark his first appearance. Noah Hinzman (Greenwood, S.C.) tossed a scoreless ninth to close out the win.