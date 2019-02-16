Crews respond to fatal accident on Hwy 17 in Ravenel

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident involving a vehicle and bicycle that left one dead Saturday evening.
The accident occurred on Highway 17 near Branton Road, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Roger Antonio.
The accident occurred at approximately 4:45 p.m., according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.
All northbound lanes of Highway 17 near Branton Road have been temporarily shutdown.
The victim has not been identified.
