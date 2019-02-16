1 dead, 2 injured after vehicle wreck with tractor trailer in Beaufort Co.

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - One person is dead and two others are seriously injured after their van collided into the back of a semi-tractor trailer Saturday morning.
The accident occured on Highway 170 near the intersection of Copeland Drive at approximately 7:20 a.m., according to a statement from City of Beaufort - Town of Port Royal Fire Chief Reece Bertholf.
The engine compartment and front passenger area of the van was lodged under the rear of the tractor trailer, Bertholf said. Upon arriving at the scene, emergency crews pronounced one of the occupants dead.
After extinguishing an engine fire, crews worked to extract the entrapped victims of the van, Bertholf said.
Within approximately one hour of emergency crew’s arrival, both severely injured patients were extricated from the van and moved to waiting air ambulances for transport to appropriate trauma
hospitals.
Both patients had significant, life threatening, injuries, Bertholf said.
The name of the victim has not been released at this time.
