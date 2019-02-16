Education reform group SC for Ed and local educators pushing for reform

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Lowcountry teachers came together Friday evening to discuss ways to make their voices heard when it comes to Palmetto State education legislation.
Education reform group SC for Ed and other education advocates were in North Charleston to explain why something needs to change in the public-school system. State Representatives were also there to lead the teachers in the right direction.
House Bill 3759 (H. 3759) just passed, and many local educators say it’s everything that they don’t want to see come to their school system.
“We are asking the current proposed bill be scrapped, start over, educators work to help write the bill,” Jennifer Houston, a teacher and SC for Ed representative says. “We feel like it will be detrimental to education not help it.”
The passing of the bill sparked a fire causing teachers, education reform groups, and state representatives to meet for the first time to discuss what changes need to happen.
“We need to look into exactly what the teachers are saying, hear their calls, be there when they need us, and do something to substantially reform education,” Marvin Pendarvis, SC State Representative for District 113 says.
The educators saying that the overall goal would be for teachers to help write a bill of legislation to propose next year that is made up of their voices and their needs.
“We can’t just say we want this and it will happen,” Houston says. “We have to communicate and let the representatives know about potential solutions.”
Pendarvis says he can’t wait to see the education overhaul that a bill written by teachers themselves will cause.
“We will see rankings increase, teachers stay in classroom, stay in profession, and see our children benefit because of that,” Pendarvis says.
Many of them saying that education can only begin in the classroom if the government is willing to allow it, so they’re begging to be heard.
SC for Ed representatives say this meeting was the first of many and will announce more as they schedule them.
