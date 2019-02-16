Gamecocks fall to Liberty in season opener

Carolina retook the lead in the fifth as Andrew Eyster's doubled to left, scoring Chris Cullen, who doubled to open the inning. Both teams scored a run in the eighth. Jaylen Guy doubled to left to tie the game at four, but TJ Hopkins belted a solo home run to straightaway center field, putting Carolina up 5-4 in the eighth. Liberty was down to its final out in the ninth, but Will Wagner hit a solo home run off Sawyer Bridges to tie the game at five. The Flames scored on a wild pitch in the 11th to seal the win.