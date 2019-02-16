Lowcountry High School Basketball playoff scores (2/15)

February 16, 2019 at 12:41 AM EST - Updated February 16 at 12:41 AM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Boys Basketball

1-A

Charleston Charter 65, Lake View 52 - The Riptide will travel to Bethune-Bowman for the Lower State semifinals on Tuesday.

Girls Basketball

5-A

Goose Creek 51, Dutch Fork 20 - The Gators will host Fort Dorchester in the Lower State semifinals on Monday.

Fort Dorchester 68, Carolina Forest 35 - The Patriots will head to Goose Creek for the Lower State semifinals on Monday.

James Island 34, Socastee 26 - James Island will travel to Lexington for the Lower State semifinals on Monday.

Lexington 35, Wando 29

