Lowcountry High School Basketball playoff scores (2/15)

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -
Boys Basketball
1-A
Charleston Charter 65, Lake View 52 - The Riptide will travel to Bethune-Bowman for the Lower State semifinals on Tuesday.
Girls Basketball
5-A
Goose Creek 51, Dutch Fork 20 - The Gators will host Fort Dorchester in the Lower State semifinals on Monday.
Fort Dorchester 68, Carolina Forest 35 - The Patriots will head to Goose Creek for the Lower State semifinals on Monday.
James Island 34, Socastee 26 - James Island will travel to Lexington for the Lower State semifinals on Monday.
Lexington 35, Wando 29
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.