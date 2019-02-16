Merritt Strikes Out Career High in The Citadel’s loss to Delaware St.

Merritt Strikes Out Career High in The Citadel’s loss to Delaware St.
Jordan Merritt struck out 9 in the Bulldogs loss to Delaware State
February 15, 2019 at 10:53 PM EST - Updated February 15 at 10:53 PM

CHARLESTON, SC. – The Citadel right hander Jordan Merritt struck out a career-high nine, but it was not enough as the Bulldogs fell, 3-1, to Delaware State in the 2019 season opener Friday evening.

Game Information

Score: Delaware State 3, The Citadel 1

Records: Delaware State (1-0), The Citadel (0-1)

Series: DSU leads 1-0

Location: Charleston, South Carolina (Joe Riley Park)

Key Plays

  • A Bulldog throwing  error on a fielder’s choice in the seventh put a pair of runners on with  no outs.
  • A pair of soft singles  with two outs scored two runs before a dropped popup allowed a third run  to score.

How it Happened

  • The game belonged to  the pitchers from start to finish.
  • Merritt started the  game with a strikeout before running into a little trouble. He was able to  get out of the inning without any damage with a 6-4-3 double play.
  • He would come back to  get a strikeout in the second through fifth innings before getting a pair  of strikeouts in the sixth.
  • The Bulldogs ran into  some trouble in the seventh inning as a throwing error put runners on  first and second with no outs. Merritt would bounce back to strike out the  next two hitters, but a grounder through the left side and a bloop to  center scored two unearned runs.
  • A second error followed  that allowed the third run of the inning to score.
  • The Bulldogs got their  offense going in the home-half of the inning after Jeffery Brown pushed a  ball through the left side and went to second on a wild pitch. 
  • With two outs, Ben  Peden beat out a slow roller to second to score Brown.
  • The Citadel started another  rally in the eighth with a leadoff double from Andrew Judkins, but were  unable to push any runs across.

Inside the Box Score

  • Merritt (0-1) was  saddled with the loss after allowing three unearned runs on eight hits  over 6.2 innings.
  • He struck out a career  high nine without walking a batter. His nine strikeouts bests his old best  of eight set against Charleston Southern last season.
  • DSU starter Garrett  Lawson (1-0) kept the Bulldogs off balance all game as he gave up just one  run on four hits over 6.2 innings. He struck out six and did not walk a  batter.
  • Jeremy Carrow (1)  tossed the final 2.1 innings, allowing three hits and no runs to earn the  save.
  • The Bulldogs bullpen  was just as effective as Alex Bialakis gave up two hits and struck outs  three over 1.2 innings and Will Pillsbury retired both hitters he faced.
  • Ben Peden led the  offense by going 2-for-4 with an RBI.
  • Bryce Leasure added two  hits, while Jeffery Brown scored the lone run.
  • Tyler Corbitt collected  his first career hit with a single in the ninth inning. 

On Deck

The two teams will play the middle game of the three-game series Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.