Sen. Kamala Harris visits the Lowcountry, talks about 2020 presidential platform

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - California Sen. Kamala Harris made a stop in the Lowcountry on Friday and talked about her 2020 presidential platform.
She held a town hall in North Charleston with members from the Charleston County Democratic Party. Harris announced her plans to run for president just a few weeks ago.
Harris said this is the first of what she’s hoping will be many visits to South Carolina.
She had lunch at Rodney Scott’s Barbeque in downtown Charleston earlier on Friday.
She then had a town hall meeting where she said she’s looking to base her campaign on truth and justice.
“Let’s speak truth, and let that inform public policy,” Harris told the crowd.
Nearly 1,000 supporters came to North Charleston Friday night to hear her speak.
“I support her wholeheartedly,” said Janice Daniels, a supporter.
Friday night was one of two stops for the senator as she makes her way through the Palmetto State to share her vision for the country through her presidential platform.
“I believe we need to restore the promise of opportunity in America, restore everyone’s access, equal a path towards success and opportunity,” Harris said.
Her vision for success includes investing in education and reforming the criminal justice system.
Something that her supporters in the Lowcountry found especially important.
“It showed me a lot about her character and how she would lead us as a country from where we are now,” said Thomas Polkey, a student.
When it came to speak about local issues, the Democratic candidate said it’s time to speak truths and spoke about her support for closing the Charleston loophole.
“When I am president, I will be advocating for smarter gun safety laws,” she said.
Harris will be going to Columbia on Saturday for a separate town hall meeting.
The Republican National Committee responded to the senator’s appearance on Friday night saying,"Her inauthenticity won’t win her any friends in the Palmetto State and her empty rhetoric won’t hold up against President Trump’s record of success."
