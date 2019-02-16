Summerville businesses promote a day of wellness

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - On Saturday, several Summerville groups and businesses came together to show support for those with mental illness by having a “Day of Wellness.”
Yoga, acupuncture, and massage services were offered to the public to help people recharge their body and mind.
Many say mental illness is addressed differently than physical diseases because it isn’t always something you can outwardly see.
“I think it is a disease that is fear based because we don’t understand it and anything you don’t understand we are fearful of,” Suzanne Nicklas, the organizer of the “Day of Wellness” says.
Nicklas says she’s seen the impacts of the mental disease first hand and it’s something that she holds close to her heart.
“My brother died in 1993 of a drug overdose,” Nicklas says. “Twenty-five years after his death there’s still a huge stigma with mental illness.”
Nicklas organized “Day of Wellness” for the community, hoping that if even for one day someone can feel at peace by taking part in their activities.
“When we treat ourselves physically and emotionally we are also treating our minds in a preventative way,” she says.
One woman that was participating says this is exactly what is needed in today’s fast-paced on the go world.
“A lot of people are so busy in their days they don’t take the time to do what they need for themselves,” Mary Delgiacco says.
Nicklas says that taking time for yourself isn’t shameful but that time is needed to successfully navigate daily life.
“If you’re taking care of yourself, you can take care of other people and this is a day to do that,” Nicklas says.
Organizers say they plan to hold more days like this later in the year. Those dates have not been determined.
