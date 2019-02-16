Weekend Forecast: Scattered Showers & Comfortable Temperatures

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Two rounds of showers are expected Saturday. After a wet start to the day, a drier afternoon is on tap before a cold front could spark the chance for rain again. A few showers are possible late this afternoon and evening. High temperatures should reach into the low 70s despite mostly cloudy skies.
This cold front is expected to push in cooler temperatures Sunday morning. Temperatures should start in the upper 40s and top out in the mid 60s. A system passing mainly to the north and west could mean a few showers are possible tomorrow, but not likely. A few systems will continue to pass by this week so rain chances will stay elevated.
TODAY: Mostly could with a few showers; HIGH: 72.
TOMORROW: Cooler, slight shower chance; LOW: 47, HIGH: 67.
PRESIDENTS DAY: Mostly could with slight shower chance; LOW: 57, HIGH: 74.
TUESDAY: Much cooler, rain possible; LOW: 49, HIGH: 58.
WEDNESDAY: Warmer with scattered rain possible; LOW: 51, HIGH: 76.
THURSDAY: Warm and drier; LOW: 60, HIGH 81.
FRIDAY: Mild with clouds, slight rain chance; LOW: 62, HIGH: 64.
FORECASTER DANIELLE PRINZ
