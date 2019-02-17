The Citadel gets 1st win beating Delaware St., 5-0

CHARLESTON, SC. – Sophomore left hander Shane Connolly tossed a complete-game, three-hit shutout as The Citadel bounced back with a 5-0 victory over Delaware State Saturday afternoon at Joe Riley Park.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 5, Delaware State 0
Records: The Citadel (1-1), Delaware State (1-1)
Series: Series tied 1-1
Location: Charleston, South Carolina (Joe Riley Park)
Key Plays
- DSU put runners on second and third with one out in the fourth inning. Connolly got out of the jam with a double play as Ben Peden caught the line drive and tossed to second to complete the double play and end the inning.
How it Happened
- The Bulldogs jumped out to the early advantage with a two-out rally in the second inning. Andrew Judkins started things with a walk. J. D. Davis followed with a blooper into right field that allowed a hustling Judkins to score from first base.
- Tilo Skole followed with a double to left field. When the ball was misplayed by the outfielder, Davis was able to score on the play.
- The Citadel added a run in the third after Lane Botkin was hit by a pitch and stole second. After moving to third on a wild pitch, Tyler Corbitt delivered a sacrifice fly to center field.
- The Hornets threatened in the fourth as they put runners on second and third with one out. A liner to first turned into a double play to end the inning.
- From that point on, Connolly was in total control. He did not allow another hit until giving up a bunt single with two outs in the eighth inning.
- The Bulldogs padded their lead in the home-half of the eighth as Botkin walked and stole second.
- Bryce Leasure drove in Botkin with a hard single to right center.
- Ryan McCarthy plated the second run of the inning with a sacrifice fly to center field.
Inside the Box Score
- Shane Connolly (1-0) needed only 90 pitches to toss the complete-game three-hit shutout. He walked and struck out three while facing only four batters over the minimum.
- It is the first complete-game shutout since JP Sears struck out 20 in a complete-game, two-hit shutout against VMI on March 24, 2017.
- Bryce Leasure collected his second-straight two-hit game by going 2-for-3 with an RBI.
- Ryan McCarthy and J.D. Davis each collected a hit and drove in a run.
- Lane Botkin stole two bases and scored a pair of runs.
On Deck
The teams play the rubber match of the three-game series Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.
Postgame Quotes
Head Coach Tony Skole
“I am very proud of our guys showing resiliency coming back from a tough loss last night. I thought today we were able to put pressure on them. Our offense is predicated around pressure and I thought we did a great job of forcing the issue on the base paths. We ran the bases extremely well and we had some guys get up and get some big time hits.
“We still left a lot on the table and we have a lot more work to do offensively. But, it was a step in the right direction. I feel like this team is going to be able to defend at a high level and I think we showed that today.”
On performance from starter Shane Connolly
“I thought Shane Connolly was awesome. He has grown up so much in the last year. He didn’t pitch a lot for us last year, but had a great summer, fall and preseason. He has worked really hard with coach (Blake) Cooper and it is great to see him pitch to his potential.”
Left-Hander Shane Connolly
“Honestly, I was just trying to attack with the fastball and I was able to hit my spots. The guys played great defense and were able to score a few runs offensively.”