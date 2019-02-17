Clemson splits doubleheader with South Alabama

CLEMSON, S.C. - Bryce Teodosio’s grand slam in the fifth inning and 5.0 strong innings pitched by freshman starter Davis Sharpe propelled No. 14 Clemson to a 7-2 victory over South Alabama in the first game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Sam Hall scored on Logan Davidson's sacrifice fly in the first inning, then Teodosio belted his first career grand slam to center with two outs in the fifth inning. After Wells Davis' two-run homer in the top of the sixth inning, Hall responded with a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth inning, then Hall scored in the eighth inning on Kyle Wilkie's sacrifice fly.
Sharpe (1-0) earned the win in his first game as a Tiger. The righthander allowed just two hits, no runs and two walks with eight strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched. Jaguar starter JoJo Booker (0-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded three runs on three hits in 4.1 innings pitched.
Felix Aberouette hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning to lead South Alabama to a 4-3 win over No. 14 Clemson in the second game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday. The Jaguars improved to 1-2, while the Tigers, who won the series 2-1, fell to 2-1 on the season.
In the top of the fourth inning, Aberouette crushed a three-run homer, then Davis Sharpe answered with his first career long ball in the bottom of the fourth inning to cut South Alabama's lead to 3-1. After South Alabama tacked on a run in the fifth inning, Sharpe, in his first career game at the plate, blasted his second homer of the game, this time a two-run shot in the sixth inning.
Jaguar reliever Jase Dalton (1-0) earned the win despite giving up two runs on three hits in 2.0 innings pitched. Zach Greene pitched the final 3.1 innings to record his first save of the year. Tiger starter Justin Wrobleski (0-1) suffered the loss in his first career appearance. He surrendered four hits, four runs and one walk with eight strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched.
The Tigers play two midweek home games, starting Tuesday at 4 p.m., against Charlotte. Fans can purchase a ticket for only $2.