Clemson splits doubleheader with South Alabama

In the top of the fourth inning, Aberouette crushed a three-run homer, then Davis Sharpe answered with his first career long ball in the bottom of the fourth inning to cut South Alabama's lead to 3-1. After South Alabama tacked on a run in the fifth inning, Sharpe, in his first career game at the plate, blasted his second homer of the game, this time a two-run shot in the sixth inning.