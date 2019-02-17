Cooler & Mainly Dry; Slight Shower Chance Presidents Day

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - As temperatures stay chilly north of I-26, highs should climb into the mid 60s areas south. A mainly dry day is ahead, but a spotty shower or two can’t be ruled out. Overnight lows are expected to stay very mild under mostly cloudy skies. The next cold front should move through tomorrow and could brings some light showers. High temps will feel warmer- in the low 70s.