Cougars Top Northeastern In 88-79 Overtime Thriller

“Another tough battle. I thought Northeastern gave us everything that we could ask for in terms of a battle. They made shots. They were very smart driving the ball and kicking it opposite for threes. Give them a lot of credit. They have a great coach and good players. We have battled with them a lot the last three years. This is the kind of game you would expect. Our team has a lot of fight in ‘em. I think this team is special. We are growing up and learning about ourselves. We got down 10 in the guts of the game with 11 minutes to go. We made some adjustments and played a lot smaller, so we could limit some of our rotations. The guys just kept believing. They kept trusting each other and we found a way to win the game.”