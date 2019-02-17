Furious Comeback Falls Short for Tigers in Narrow 56-55 Loss

Notes: Marcquise Reed finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds … it marked Reed’s fifth career double-double … Reed’s 13 points give him 1,291 for his Clemson career – 17 shy of tying Sharone Wright (1991-94) for 21st on the all-time scoring list … it marked Reed’s 62nd double-digit scoring game at Clemson – leaving him eight shy of tying Butch Zatezalo (1967-70) and Larry Nance (1977-81) for 16th all-time in program history … Reed tallied two steals and now has 148 in his Clemson career – three shy of tying Andre Bovain (1990-94) for 12th on the all-time list … Reed tied his career-high with three offensive rebounds … it’s the fourth time in his career that he has grabbed double-digit rebounds and the second-highest total of his career (13) … Elijah Thomas now has 160 blocks in his Clemson career – 17 shy of tying Sharrod Ford (2001-05) for ninth on the all-time list … Thomas grabbed seven more rebounds and now has 579 for his Clemson career – just 25 shy of tying Horace Wyatt (1978-82) for 25th all-time … Clyde Trapp has made his last seven shots (4-for-4 against Miami; 3-for-3 against Louisville) and that marks the most consecutive made field goals for a Tiger this season … Clemson has now held an opponent to less than 20 points in a half four times in the last 10 halves … Clemson held Louisville to its lowest field goal percentage of the season (.352) … Trey Jemison played a career-high 12 minutes (doubling his previous high of six minutes) … Jemison picked up his fourth block of the season.