Goose Creek Police say report of child’s kidnapping was false

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCSC) - Police say an 11-year-old girl who initially claimed to have been abducted outside a grocery store Saturday night later changed her story.
Police responded to the Food Lion on College Park Road where the child, who police said has high-functioning autism, had been reported missing, according to Lt. Tom Hill.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded and found the girl, he said.
She initially said she had been abducted but recanted during the investigation and later said she ran away, Hill said.
Police are continuing to investigate the case and said more information would be available at a later time.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.