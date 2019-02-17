Hart, Cougars Walk Off With 6-5 Win Over Bulldogs

MT PLEASANT, S.C. --- Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.) worked a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to complete a five-run rally, and give the College of Charleston baseball team a 6-5 win walk-off win over UNC Asheville on Saturday afternoon at Patriots Point.
College of Charleston (2-0) fought back from a 4-1 third-inning deficit with a two-run fifth, and three runs over the final three innings to pick up its second win of the season. The Cougars pushed across six runs on 10 hits, 10 walks, and two UNC Asheville (0-2) errors, while holding the Bulldogs to five runs on seven hits.
Zach Williams (Marietta, Ga.) pitched the Cougars out of a jam with four and one-third innings of solid work in relief of starter Blake Robinson (Florence, S.C.), allowing two runs on three hits and fanning three to keep CofC within striking distance. Josh Price (Dillion, S.C.) entered with one out in the sixth and went the distance to earn the win, spinning three and one-third scoreless innings with three strikeouts in his Cougar debut.
Hart scored three runs and reached base four times with a single and three walks to set the tone for the offense. Chaz Davey (North Augusta, S.C.) drove in two with a single and a double, and Cross Holfert (Laurinburg, S.C.) went 2-for-5 with an RBI. Harrison Hawkins added an RBI as part of a 1-for-3 day, while Danny Wondrack (Wall, N.J.) drew three walks and collected an RBI. Chris Graham (Leland, N.C.) reached three times – twice via the free pass – and scored a run.
Brandon Lankford led the way for UNC Asheville with a pair of solo home runs, as Kole Harris, Dominic Freeberger, and Chris Troost each added an RBI. Danny Wilson scored two runs for the Bulldogs.
Blake Brown allowed one run on four hits and struck out four over four innings in his first start of the season. Jacob Edwards surrendered two runs on two hits and two walks over two frames in relief; Eric Whitecavage walked three and allowed two runners to come across in one inning of work. Harris took the loss after walking three and yielding a leadoff double to Holfert in the ninth.
The Cougars and Bulldogs will complete the weekend series with a 1:00 p.m. matchup tomorrow afternoon. Junior Austin George (Mooresville, N.C.) is slated to start opposite UNC Asheville sophomore Ethan Tressler.