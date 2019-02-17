Lowcountry High School Basketball Playoff scores (2/16)

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -
Boys Basketball
5-A
Berkeley 76, River Bluff 64 - The Stags advance to the Lower State semifinals and will host West Ashley on Tuesday.
Conway 53, James Island 40
Lexington 64, Goose Creek 40
West Ashley 52, West Florence 51 - The Wildcats will head to Berkeley for the Lower State semifinals on Tuesday.
4-A
Hartsville 80, Colleton County 70
2-A
Mullins 65, North Charleston 48
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 57, Carvers Bay 54 - Oceanside will host Woodland in the Lower State semifinals on Tuesday.
Woodland 78, Calhoun County 63 - The Wolves will travel to Oceanside for the Lower State semifinals on Tuesday.
