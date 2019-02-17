Parents arrested after 3-year-old’s body found in container of acid, police say

LAREDO, TX (KGNS/Gray News) - The parents of a 3-year-old girl are accused of covering up their daughter’s alleged drowning death after authorities say they found the child’s remains in a container full of acid, KGNS reports.
Monica Dominguez, 37, and Gerardo Zavala Loredo, 32, were arrested in relation to the death of their 3-year-old daughter Rebecca Zavala. They both face charges of evidence tampering, endangering a child and abuse of a corpse.
Police responded to the parents’ apartment Thursday afternoon after receiving an anonymous tip. When authorities searched the home, they found a bucket with human remains hidden inside one of the bedroom closets.
Dominguez allegedly told officers Rebecca drowned while she was under no adult supervision. Both parents then attempted to dispose of the 3-year-old’s body by putting it inside a container full of acid, authorities say.
The couple has four other children, all of whom have been turned over to Child Protective Services.
The investigation is ongoing.
