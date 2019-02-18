Charleton fire SUV chase suspect was out on bond for alleged Berkeley Co. assault

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The suspect in a chase involving a stolen Charleston fire SUV was previously out on bond for an alleged assault in Berkeley County in late January, according to an incident report.
Deputies responded to a house in the 200 block of Pou Court in Moncks Corner around 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 31.
Two victims inside the house stated that David Lee Lathan, 33, had assaulted them inside the house just 20 minutes prior, according to the incident report. One victim claimed that he heard the other screaming for help and came out of a room inside the house to find Lathan kicking the victim, the report stated.
According to the report, deputies then spoke with Lathan who told them that his sister had committed murder and his sister got into a verbal altercation, the report stated. Lathan admitted to the assault and claimed the other victim tried to intervene and he hit the second victim over the head with a metal chair, the report stated.
The report stated Lathan told her to tell President Donald Trump and the media that a deputy was murdered by his sister instead of worrying that the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office was going to arrest him.
The deputy wrote that he saw minor injuries to one victim’s forehead and redness on the other victim’s neck.
Latham was cited for the assault, the report stated.
