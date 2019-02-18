The Citadel wins season opening series with victory over Delaware St.

CHARLESTON, SC. – Tyler Corbitt had himself a day on Sunday as the freshman went 5-for-5 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs to lead The Citadel to a 9-3 victory over Delaware State Sunday afternoon at Joe Riley Park.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 9, Delaware State 3
Records: The Citadel (2-1), Delaware State (1-2)
Series: The Citadel wins series, 2-1
Location: Charleston, South Carolina (Joe Riley Park)
Key Plays
· With the Bulldogs leads 6-3 in the sixth, DSU loaded the bases with just one out. Alex Bialakis was able to get out of the jam without any damage by getting a strikeout and a groundout.
How it Happened
· The Hornets got on the board first as a one-out walk came in to score on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Jared Gillis.
· The Bulldogs were able to answer back in the home-half of the inning as Corbitt singled with two outs and scored when Ben Peden launched a ball over the wall in right for a two-run shot.
· DSU was able to regain the lead in the second. A leadoff walk came in to score before a fielding error helped a second run to score in the inning.
· The Bulldogs took the lead for good in the third as Jeffery Brown singled to left and stole second. After going to third on a flyout, Corbitt went through the right side for a run-scoring single.
· Corbitt would come around to score when Ryan McCarthy delivered a two-out single through the right side.
· The lead extended in the fifth as Corbitt started a one-out rally with a double into the left-field corner.
· Bryce Leasure drove in Corbitt with a single through the right side and McCarthy drove in a second run with a fielder’s choice.
· The Bulldogs tacked on a run in the sixth on a Corbitt two-out single up the middle. The hit scored Tilo Skole who started the inning with a bunt base hit.
· Two more runs came across in the eighth as Leasure and McCarthy started the inning with back-to-back doubles. A throwing error with two outs allowed a second run to score.
Inside the Box Score
· Dylan Spence (1-0) earned the victory on the mound as he allowed three runs, two earned, on four hits and six strikeouts over 5.0 innings.
· Alex Bialakis allowed three hits and struck out three in three scoreless innings out of the bullpen.
· Jordan Buster needed just eight pitches to work a quick ninth inning.
· Miguel Rivera (0-1) allowed four runs on five hits over 4.0 innings to take the loss.
· Tyler Corbitt went 5-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored.
· It was the 33rd five-hit game by a Bulldog in program history, and the first since the 2017 season.
· Ryan McCarthy went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
· Bryce Leasure added two hits and a RBI.
On Deck
The Bulldogs return to action next weekend as they welcome No. 17 Michigan to Joe Riley Park. Friday’s series opener is set for 5 p.m. The series will continue Saturday at 4 p.m. and conclude Sunday at 1 p.m.
Postgame Quotes
Head Coach Tony Skole
“I think our guys showed a lot of resiliency. It is not easy when you lose on Friday night to come back and win in a series. Our guys were able to play pitch-by-pitch. They didn’t get ahead of themselves. They just grinded out the last two days and we played pretty well.
“I thought for the weekend we pitched pretty well. Offensively, our bats are starting to come alive a little bit. You can see improvement each day for us as a ball club. We still have a lot of things to work on and improve, but I was proud of our guys and how they approached the way they played today.”
On freshman second baseman Tyler Corbitt
“Ty is the kind of player we want in our program. He is mature beyond his years and from day one in the fall, we knew he was going to be special. He stepped in and earned the second base spot in the fall and everybody got to see how well he swings the bat. He is just a good, solid player who is only going to get better. He still has a lot to learn, but I am sure glad he is a Citadel Bulldog.”
Second Baseman Tyler Corbitt
“A lot of what the coaches work with us on is our two-strike approach and grinding out at-bats. There is nothing bigger as a team than seeing a guy battle with two strikes.