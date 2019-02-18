DNA testing being used to identify mystery animal that killed North Carolina woman

BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC (WYFF) - A woman injured in an animal attack Friday in North Carolina has died, and investigators say they are using DNA evidence to try to determine what type of animal killed her.
Brenda Hamilton, 77, was attacked just before 6 a.m. Friday on Indian Run Road in Pantego in Beaufort County, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said.
Hamilton was a teacher at Pungo Christian School. School officials posted over the weekend that Hamilton was in the Intensive Care Unit and unable to have visitors.
School officials posted Monday on Facebook: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I share our precious Mrs. Hamilton has gained her wings. She has always been our Pungo angel, but now she is rejoicing with her maker in Heaven.”
Other posts referred to Hamilton as “the matriarch” of Pungo Christian School, and one said, “The family is very appreciative of the prayers and support offered to them during this difficult time. Please continue to keep them in your prayers.”
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that its investigators are working with North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission officers and a biologist to determine what kind of animal attacked Hamilton.
“At this time preliminary DNA testing facilitated by N.C. wildlife biologist has eliminated any wild animals indigenous to the area,” the news release said.
Beaufort County sheriff’s investigators said they are trying to determine which, if any. domestic dogs in the area may have attacked Hamilton.
Copyright 2019 WYFF. All rights reserved.