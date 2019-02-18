Documents: Feds will seek ‘lengthy sentence’ for former Berkeley Co. schools CFO

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Attorneys for the federal government will seek a “lengthy sentence” for former Berkeley County School District CFO Brantley Thomas when his sentencing hearing begins Wednesday in Charleston federal court, according to court documents made public Monday.
“... lengthy sentence is necessary to deter others in positions of trust from using their positions to betray the trust of friends, co-workers and their community to further their own greed and ambition,” Special Attorney Daniel Ryan wrote in the sentencing memorandum. “A lengthy sentence is also necessary to protect the public and to specifically deter this Defendant, who has demonstrated an inability or unwillingness to stop his criminal ways....The Court can have no confidence that the Defendant’s criminal tendencies are gone. Only a significant term of imprisonment can deter this particular Defendant from future violations of the law.”
Thomas pleaded guilty in January 2018 to federal embezzlement charges which carry a punishment of up to 300 years in prison and fines of millions of dollars for embezzling $1.2 million from the school district. Last June he was then indicted on additional public corruption charges.
The sentencing memorandum states that the guidelines for Thomas’ sentencing fall between 51 and 63 months, but the government will no give its own specific sentencing recommendation until the sentencing hearing Wednesday. Attorneys do state that the, “factors dictate a heavy sentence."
He was arrested again in September 2018 on charges that he allegedly stole $2,600 from a family friend. Attorney general’s spokesman Rob Kittle says Thomas was hired by the friend as a bookkeeper after he was fired by the school district. SLED agents say Thomas was entrusted by the Jackson Davenport Vision Center with bookkeeping and financial management duties when he endorsed two checks drawn on the company’s business account and used it to pay his personal credit card accounts.
A state grand jury had previously indicted Thomas on a total of 29 charges, including 27 charges for embezzlement totaling $665,842.98 and two charges of forgery in connection to allegations of corruption at the district.
Two of the new charges state that Thomas allegedly converted public school funds to his personal use by causing BCSD to disperse funds which supposedly were to pay legitimate BCSD expenses.
The final charge for misconduct in office alleged that Thomas committed acts and omissions in breach of his duties as a financial officer and his duties as a public official of good faith, honesty, and accountability – “thus receiving $1,522,591.42 in compensation paid to him during the time period while he willfully and dishonestly failed to properly and faithfully discharge his duty to manage the finances of Berkeley County School District.”
The total amount alleged to have been embezzled in the new indictment was $119,604.11.
