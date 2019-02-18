Documents: Feds will seek ‘lengthy sentence’ for former Berkeley Co. schools CFO

“... lengthy sentence is necessary to deter others in positions of trust from using their positions to betray the trust of friends, co-workers and their community to further their own greed and ambition,” Special Attorney Daniel Ryan wrote in the sentencing memorandum. “A lengthy sentence is also necessary to protect the public and to specifically deter this Defendant, who has demonstrated an inability or unwillingness to stop his criminal ways....The Court can have no confidence that the Defendant’s criminal tendencies are gone. Only a significant term of imprisonment can deter this particular Defendant from future violations of the law.”