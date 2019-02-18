Drier & Cool Afternoon; Chilly Tomorrow

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A cold front is moving east and will filter in drier air this afternoon. A few light showers are possible this morning so have the umbrella just in case! Ahead of the front temps are very mild. Highs should climb into the upper 60s under sun and clouds. Much cooler temperatures move in overnight.
Tomorrow morning’s temps will feel much cooler- in the upper 40s and with highs in mid 50s under plenty of clouds. The cool down will be very brief as Wednesday’s high should rebound into the low 70s. A low pressure system could make Wednesday wet at times.
PRESIDENTS DAY: Drier and cool afternoon; HIGH: 69.
TOMORROW: Chilly under mostly cloudy skies; LOW: 48, HIGH: 55.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain; LOW: 46, HIGH: 71.
THURSDAY: Warm with slight chance for showers; LOW: 60, HIGH: 81.
FORECASTER DANIELLE PRINZ
