Federal lawsuit filed challenging faith-based foster care agency in SC

GREENVILLE, SC (WIS) - A federal lawsuit has now been filed challenging a waiver recently granted to a foster care agency in the upstate. The waiver lets the agency deny services to non-Christian families or same-sex couples.
In that lawsuit filed on Friday, a Catholic mother accused Greenville’s Miracle Hill Ministries of unconstitutionally discriminating against non-protestants. An Obama administration policy prevents publicly funded foster care agencies from serving any specific religion, but Governor McMaster requested a waiver to that policy.
Last month, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services granted the waiver to Miracle Hill. The lawsuit also names DHHS, the state department of social services and the Governor. None have commented on the lawsuit at this time.
