Four-run fourth pushes Explorers past Bucs Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. –The Charleston Southern baseball team got out to a 3-0 lead after two innings but a four-run fourth from La Salle was enough to take the series and Sunday finale 5-4 at CSU Ballpark.
Senior outfielder Josh Litchfield turned in his first three-hit game of the season, but CSU (1-2) couldn't scratch across the tying run late as La Salle (2-1) took the series for the second time in as many matchups.
Litchfield also drove in two runs for the Bucs while Ryan Stoudemire added a pair of hits, one RBI and scored a run.
La Salle cut into the CSU lead with a solo home run from Nick O'Day in the third before sending 10 men to the plate as part of a four-run fourth. O'Day was one of four Explorer batters with two-plus hits on the day as each team collected 10-plus Sunday.
CSU starter Jaret Bennett took the loss tossing 3.1 innings surrendering five runs, four earned while striking out five. La Salle reliever Mike Anthony picked up the win tossing 3.2 innings of one-run ball before Connor Hinchliffe closed it out for his second save of the weekend.
How It Happened
- CSU got on the board early after Reid Hardwick doubled off the fence and scored on Ryan Stoudemire's RBI single.
- The Bucs added onto the 1-0 lead with a pair in the second on Litchfield's two-run single back up the middle.
- La Salle starter Aidan Frye and reliever Mike Anthony combined to toss five-straight scoreless innings allowing the Explorers to respond and take the lead in the fourth.
- O'Day's solo home run broke the shutout then the Explorers sent 10 guys to the dish tallying four runs to take a 5-3 advantage.
- Both teams traded 0's before an eighth inning rally from the Bucs brought it back to 5-4 as Dante Blakeney singled to right, then a misplay from the outfielder allowed Stoudemire to score and Blakeney reach third.
- Niko Jenkins came in to end the eighth and preserve the lead before Hinchliffe closed the ninth.
- The Bucs had a chance to win it with two men in scoring position and two-down, but a strikeout ended the Buccaneer rally and finale.
News and Notes
- Josh Litchfield became the second Buccaneer with a three-hit game Sunday after Jason Miller collected three Saturday.
- With Sunday's 1-0 lead after the first, CSU has now scored first in each game through the first weekend going 1-2 in those contests.
- The trio of Seth Owens, Eddie Hiott and Jordan Bridges each saw time Sunday after throwing in Saturday's win as Hiott and Bridges combined for 2.2 scoreless frames.
Up Next
CSU heads to Patriots Point Wednesday to take on College of Charleston in their first midweek matchup of 2019. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.