Gamecocks clinch Series Win Over Liberty with Walk-Off Wild Pitch

Freshman RHP Brett Kerry (1-0) got the win for the Gamecocks, striking out three and retiring all six batters he faced through two innings of work. For Liberty, Garrett Price suffered the loss, as he struck out four but gave up two hits and surrendered one earned run in 2.0 innings of work. Junior RHP Reid Morgan started the game for Carolina and had a solid outing in his first appearance in Columbia. Morgan struck out three, allowing six hits and just one earned run in six innings with no walks.