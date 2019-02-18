More railroad crossing closures planned this week in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - More railroad crossing closures are expected this week, according to the City of North Charleston officials.
A tweet last week said the following roads would have periodic closures beginning on Tuesday, February 19:
- Remount Road
- Aviation Avenue
- Jet Park Drive
- Ward Avenue
- Midland Park Road
- Koester Road
No times or exact dates have been given for the work.
The closures come three weeks after Mayor of the City of North Charleston, Keith Summey, blasted the railroad company, Norfolk Southern, for causing traffic headaches in the city. Summey was frustrated after the closure at Ashley Phosphate Road and Ladson Road happened during the day.
“They only work certain hours, they say, they can’t come out and do a repair at night because it doesn’t meet their criteria,” Summey said. “What about the criteria of the people who couldn’t get to work on time? The nurses that had to stay overtime at the hospitals overtime until the other nurses could arrive? How about the school teachers that couldn’t get to work to educate our kids? They don’t care. That’s wrong.”
Summey pointed out the state’s highway department does not shut down roads in the middle of the day, but rather does roadwork overnight.
“Listen,” he said in a final barb at the railway company, “how about being a citizen of our community instead of someone who thinks they can ‘run it on a rail’ and run over us?”
