National Weather Service investigating reports of possible boom or quake

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston office of the National Weather Service says it is investigating several reports of a possible earthquake felt around parts of the Charleston metro area Monday afternoon.
The U.S. Geological Survey, which monitors earthquakes and seismic activity, had not reported any confirmation of a quake.
Multiple viewers reported feeling a possible sonic boom or earthquake shortly after 4 p.m. The reports have come in from Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Awendaw, Goose Creek, Johns Island, Kiawah, James Island, Daniel Island and Moncks Corner, among others,
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has not received any reports of seismic activity, the agency said shortly before 5 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.