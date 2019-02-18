Offensive Onslaught Powers Cougars to Sweep of UNC Asheville

Joey Mundy (Huntington, W.Va.) crushed a solo home run to right in his first plate appearance of the season, and Jared Kirven (Lexington, S.C.) marked his first collegiate hit with an RBI single in the sixth. Cross Holfert (Laurinburg, N.C.) went 2-for-4 with a run scored, as Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.) plated one with an RBI double in the third. McLendon Sears (Sumter, S.C.) collected his first collegiate hit in his first at-bat with an infield single in the eighth.