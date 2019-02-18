Police warn of possible peeping Tom, ask residents to stay alert

WALTERBORO, SC (WCSC) - Walterboro Police are investigating several reports about an unknown man peeking in windows during overnight hours.
The department posted to its Facebook page Monday about a possible peeping Tom in the Carn Street area.
There is no detailed physical description of the man available, but police are warning anyone who notices a suspicious person to contact the police immediately.
Police say one of the incidents happened on the morning of Feb. 14 when an officer responded to Bay Street for a peeping tom complaint.
A 17-year-old girl said an unknown black male was looking through a rear window at her, and was engaged in a sexual act with himself as he watched her.
That night police responded to another peeping tom complaint on Rivers Street.
A man said he daughter woke up him and told him that an unknown male was outside her bedroom trying to push the window up.
The man told officers that the window couldn’t be pushed up since he had nailed them down.
He told police that when he walked around the house, he saw a plastic lawn chair on the ground under his daughter’s window.
The man said he went outside again the following morning to see if he missed anything and noticed there was another chair under his grandson’s bedroom window.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.