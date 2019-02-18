Reports: Grand jury to examine alleged R. Kelly sex crimes

CHICAGO (CNN) - Two sources close to the case say a grand jury has been convened in Illinois regarding new allegations R&B singer R. Kelly.
The Cook county state's attorney would not confirm grand jury proceedings are taking place.
Last week, attorney Michael Avenatti announced he had given prosecutors a video that allegedly shows Kelly sexually abusing an underage girl.
An attorney for Kelly says no one has told him or his client anything about grand jury proceedings.
Kelly was arrested for child pornography in connection to a similar video back in 2002 but was acquitted six years later.
He has long been accused of sexual misconduct towards minors and other crimes.
Kelly denies all of the accusations, and his lawyer disputed reports of a grand jury being convened in the case, WLS reported.
