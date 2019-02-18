Special Olympics polar plunge takes place in Isle of Palms

ISLE OF PALMS, SC (WCSC) - Hundreds of people attended the Polar Bear Plunge on the Isle of Palms at the Windjammer.
The annual event raises money for Special Olympics Athletes of South Carolina.
Member of the Live 5 News team were there and raised $3,400 including Michal Higdon who raised $1,440 and awarded as the top fundraiser.
Event organizers say over $30,000 was raised and this was one of the biggest turn-outs so far.
The Special Olympics organization is for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, providing year-round training and sports competitions.
There are over 400 events in South Carolina and more than 26 Olympic style sports for athletes.
