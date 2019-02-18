Woman charged with assaulting police officer while resisting arrest at North Charleston McDonald’s

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A 53-year-old woman is behind bars after authorities say she assaulted a North Charleston police officer while resisting arrest.
It happened at the McDonald’s on Rivers Avenue near McMillian Avenue on Sunday.
On Monday morning, Arlene Carol Jackson appeared in bond court where a judge gave her a $10,000 bond.
At one point there was up to four officers trying to detain her and more officers responded on the scene. Video was taken by a witness at the scene of part of her interactions with officers.
Court documents say one police officer told Jackson that she was under arrest and that she began to punch an officer in the chest and arm.
It also says she clawed her nails into his arms and bit him in the arm.
That officer appeared bond court saying he will have “permanent disfigurement” of his arm.
In court Jackson said police tased her. The affidavit did not mention any type of force used by police.
"I'm tired of them following me and tasing me... I'm sick of it, I know that," Jackson said in court.
According to jail records Jackson was also arrested for breach of trust but information on that charge was not released at court.
At this point it is still not clear what led to the arrest.
We’ve reached out to the North Charleston Police Department for more information.
Jackson’s arrest history shows she had several charges from her past that include resisting arrest, various assaults including on a corrections employee and a police officer, public disorderly conduct and more.
