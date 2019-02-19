Attorney says Colin Kaepernick may get picked up by Carolina Panthers

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - An attorney for Colin Kaepernick says his client may be playing for the Carolina Panthers in the future.
Mark Geragos told CNN during an interview that he could see his client playing for one of three teams including the Panthers.
“I think you’re going to see within the next two weeks that somebody’s going to step up,” Geragos said."Somebody’s going to do the right thing, and you want me to predict who? I would tell you besides the Panthers, it would not surprise me if Bob Kraft [CEO of the Patriots] makes a move."
This is after Kaepernick and Reid settled collusion cases with the NFL in which the players said they were blacklisted due to protests during the national anthem at games.
Kaepernick last played with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016.
