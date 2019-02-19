Charleston Co. working to improve area of Maybank Hwy near Main Road

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Charleston County and city of Charleston officials are working together to improve an area of Maybank Highway on Johns Island.
The planning departments of both the city and county are hosting public workshops on the proposed Maybank Highway and Main Road zinging district, which will include public discussion regarding land use, zoning, as well as safety and development standards in the area.
The purpose of the workshops is to make the zoning consistent between the city and the county. This is the second round of public input meetings after the first round last summer.
During those meetings, the public who weighed in wanted to limit commercial development on the James Island side of Maybank Hwy and make it more walkable. They were also concerned with improving the infrastructure to address drainage and flooding threats, according to the comments that were provided.
“Maybank is already over developed beyond the capacity of existing streets, parking and drainage," one person wrote. "Moving from islands to Charleston means either crossing a dual lane drawbridge bottleneck or going the wrong way to the connector. Mass transit and comprehensive drainage combined with limited development on both islands would help.”
Johns Island residents expressed a desire to widen Maybank Highway to four lanes throughout and some also want to keep the more rural feel to the island.
“4 lanes on both," another person wrote in the comments. "Business is always welcome. Stop restricting signage, it’s our only free advertising. Stop allowing apts to be built without the infrastructure to support the extra people. It’s crazy for it to take 1.5 hours to get from West Ashley on to the Island.”
The first of the second round of meetings is Tuesday night from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Harbor View Elementary School at 1576 Harbor View Road. More information about the rezoning project can be found here.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.