The Citadel’s Connolly Named SoCon Pitcher of the Week

SPARTANBIRG, S.C. – The Citadel left hander Shane Connolly was selected as the Southern Conference Pitcher of the Week after tossing a complete-game shutout against Delaware State, the league office announced Monday.
The sophomore was in control from the beginning as he allowed just three hits and struck out three in throwing the first complete-game shutout since the 2017 season. He faced just four batters over the minimum and needed only 90 pitches to complete the game.
Connolly allowed a one-out double in the first and a single in the third. After that, he did not allow a hit until a bunt single in the eighth inning. His toughest inning came in the fourth when the Hornets put runners on second and third with one out. Connolly got out of the inning with a lineout to first that was turned into an inning-ending double play.
The performance was by far the best of Connolly’s career as he eclipsed his inning total from his freshman year in just one start.
Connolly was part of a pitching staff that did not allow an earned run for the first 18.2 innings of the season and surrendered only two earned runs in the three games.