City of Charleston issues travel advisory for Wed. morning due to expected tidal flooding

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Officials with the City of Charleston have issued a travel advisory for Wednesday morning due to expected tidal flooding.
City officials said the advisory is from 7:30 and 10 a.m. when unusually high tides and heavy winds could combine to create significant tidal flooding and the possibility of temporary road closures in several areas of the city.
“As conditions remain favorable for flooding related to tidal influences, particularly at high tide around 8:30 a.m., I want to urge motorists to exercise caution, and remain alert to the possibility of standing water on our roadways,” said City of Charleston Director of Emergency Management Shannon Scaff.
A press release by the city states that in preparation for the anticipated flooding, city Public Service crews are checking stormwater systems, clearing drains with Vactor trucks and pre-staging temporary pumps in low-lying areas.
In addition, public safety officials are monitoring conditions and mobilizing personnel and assets for tomorrow’s expected flooding.
“To ensure motorists’ safety, we ask that citizens respect barricades and avoid driving through standing water of unknown depth,” said City of Charleston Police Captain Chip Searson.
Based on data collected during recent flooding events, citizens are cautioned that the following intersections and areas are likely to be impacted:
Lockwood Boulevard and Broad Street
Calhoun Street between Courtenay Drive and Pitt Street
Hagood Avenue and Fishburne Street
Highway 61 exit ramp from Ashley River Bridge to Saint Andrews Boulevard
Ashley River Bridge exit ramp onto Lockwood Drive
Connector from Lockwood Drive to Calhoun Street at the base of the James Island Connector
President Street between Bogard Street and Nunan Street
Huger Street and King Street
Road closures will be updated throughout the morning on the city’s road closure map, which can be viewed here: http://gis.charleston-sc.gov/road-closures.
