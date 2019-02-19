Clemson’s Sharpe Collects ACC POTW Honor

Sharpe (Dacula, Ga.) had a remarkable day during Clemson’s doubleheader against South Alabama on Saturday. He started on the mound in the first contest, which was his first game as a Tiger, and earned the win by allowing just two hits, no runs and two walks with eight strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched in Clemson’s 7-2 victory. In the second contest of the doubleheader, he played his first career game in the batting order and hit two home runs with three RBIs as the designated hitter.